Lalitpur Rape Case: 7 Including District Presidents of SP and BSP Arrested

A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes only.
Seven people including the father of the accused and district presidents of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been arrested in connection with the rape of a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur.
This after, a complaint was registered against 28 men on Tuesday, 12 October.
An FIR was registered at the Lalitpur police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (assault of a woman), 376 D (gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 B (party to criminal conspiracy), as well as Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
As per the FIR, the girl was shown pornographic content by her father when she was 6 years old. He then regularly began to take her to inns where she was gang-raped by multiple men.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)