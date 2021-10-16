Lalitpur Rape Case: 7 Including District Presidents of SP and BSP Arrested

The 17-year-old had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the perpetrators multiple times for several years.
Seven people including the father of the accused and district presidents of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been arrested in connection with the rape of a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur.

This after, a complaint was registered against 28 men on Tuesday, 12 October.

The 17-year-old had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the perpetrators multiple times for several years.
Also ReadMinor in UP's Lalitpur Alleges Rape by 28, Including Father & SP, BSP Leaders

An FIR was registered at the Lalitpur police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (assault of a woman), 376 D (gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 B (party to criminal conspiracy), as well as Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per the FIR, the girl was shown pornographic content by her father when she was 6 years old. He then regularly began to take her to inns where she was gang-raped by multiple men.

