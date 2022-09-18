Yellow Slippers, Sewing Machine: Lakhimpur Dalit Sisters' Kin Cling to Memories

In one of the rooms, a sewing machine kept next to the door is exposed to some light seeping in through the partially drawn curtains. The family had to cough up savings to buy the sewing machine for their elder daughter. She had been learning sewing techniques by practicing on the discarded clothes available in the house. "She took up odd jobs but wasn't making much money," a relative said. The younger sister was studying in class 10. She used to attend a school nearby, but the family was not keen on her pursuing higher studies. Like her elder sister, she would have dropped out of school, more because of financial constraint than choice.