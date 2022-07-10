Treat 'Conversion Therapy' as Professional Misconduct: Madras High Court to NMC

The Madras High Court in Chennai on Sunday, 10 July issued a series of directions for the upliftment of the LGBTQ+ community, including asking the National Medical Council (NMC) to label "Conversion Therapy" as professional misconduct.

This directive comes in continuation of the earlier directions issued by the court, where the NMC was asked to ensure that state Medical Councils notified conversion therapy as misconduct, to bring uniformity of rules.

Justice Anand Venkatesh, who was hearing the matter on the Draft Conduct Regulations 2022, noted that despite earlier directions, the draft only classified gender-based discrimination as misconduct and had excluded mention of "Conversion Therapy," LiveLaw reported.