Kshama Bindu Marries Herself at Her Home in 1st Instance of Sologamy in India

Kshama Bindu, the 24-year-old Gujarat woman who recently expressed her intention of marrying herself, got married on Thursday, 9 June, in a private ceremony at her residence, making it the first instance of sologamy in India.

There were reportedly no priests at her house to solemnise the wedding.

She chose to get married to self on Thursday instead of the widely publicised date of Saturday, 11 June, to steer clear of any controversy.