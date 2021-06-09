‘Beaten Up, Made to Drink Urine’: Kochi Woman Abused by Partner

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of sexual assault and physical violence. Reader caution is advised.)
Large bruises on her back and legs, as well as blood clots visible through her skin tell a tale of torture that the 27-year-old woman had to endure for over 20 days. She narrates the horrifying tale where she was subjected to brutal torture, sexual assault, and blackmailing by her partner in his Kochi apartment.
The woman, a Kannur native, filed a police complaint on 8 April, after escaping from the man, but the police have still not arrested him.
According to the police, the 33-year-old man named Martin Joseph, a share trader and the woman had been in a live-in relationship since last year's lockdown.
After the woman came back due to the threat, she was brutally and physically tortured, the woman told Mathrubhumi News.
“He used to tie me to the bed and hit me with a mop, broom, and belt. He used to continuously beat me in the same areas. He has made me drink his urine and water from the toilet, used to pour hot water on top of my bruises and to stop me from sleeping, he used to put chilly powder mixed water in my eyes,” the woman recounted to Mathrubhumi. She added that Martin had threatened to kill her, following which she escaped.
“I was no longer bothered that he would leak the videos to my family. I somehow wanted to reveal this outside. I took a knife and ran away from there,” she said. Though the woman straightway escaped from the apartment and went to the police station, she did not file a police complaint at that time. “I was afraid whether he would be coming behind me to attack,” she says. She gathered the courage to file a complaint only one month later, on 8 April.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 344 (Wrongful confinement for ten or more days), 376(Punishment for rape), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).
Although it has been over a month now since the woman filed a police complaint, the accused is yet to be arrested.
The incident gained media attention, after the woman came out revealing the photos of the injuries inflicted upon her. Reacting to the media, Kochi Police Commissioner Nagaraju CH stated that the police have formed a special team to nab the accused.
The police added that it is only now that they have come to know about the grievous injuries inflicted on the woman. “We will investigate and arrest the person very soon,” said Commissioner Nagaraju CH.
the police has also issued a lookout notice on the accused:
Published: 09 Jun 2021,04:54 PM IST