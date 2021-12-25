Khabar Lahariya: Tale Of India's Only All-Women Newsroom in 2022 Oscars Race

Farmers in Naugawan village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district struggled without canal water for the last 20 years. They failed to irrigate their crops, suffered massive losses – all while media and the administration turned a blind eye to it. Until the all women-run news organisation – Khabar Lahariya – decided to tell their story.

Armed with a mobile phone, mic and a small tripod, reporter Geeta Devi visited their village and produced a video that was uploaded on their YouTube page. Within days, the district administration fixed the canal – and water flowed, bringing life and prosperity to the farmers of the region.

A documentary film on Khabar Lahariya’s journey 'Writing with Fire' has made it to the Oscars race as one of the top 15 films that could win the Documentary Feature category.