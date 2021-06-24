‘Then You Suffer’: Kerala Women Panel Chief’s Remarks Spark Row

As many people reacted to this part of the interview and demanded that Josephine resign, she reacted saying that she did not behave badly with the complainant. She said that she did not abuse the woman and just asked her to complain to the police. She also denied that she said “then you suffer”. She said that many women call her daily and she also went through severe pressure as a human being.

She also justified herself by saying that common people sometimes do not understand such issues properly, which is why she needs to make her point strongly.

This is not the first time Josephine has landed in a controversy over her rude behaviour. In January 2021, she had shouted at a relative of an 87-year-old woman complainant. The complaint was against a neighbour who assaulted 87-year-old Lakshmikutty, as a result of which she could not walk properly.