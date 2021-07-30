'Lost a Leader': Remembering Kerala's Transwoman RJ Who Died By Suicide

Friends remember Kerala's first transwoman radio jockey Anannyah Kumari Alex as a warm and compassionate person, who loved everyone and strongly believed in equal rights. She wanted to become a voice of the community, she wanted to represent the transgender community in the state Legislative Assembly.

Anannyah's dreams will remain just that. On 20 July, the trans rights activist died by suicide.

Her family and friends allege that medical negligence from sex reassignment surgery pushed Anannyah to take her own life.