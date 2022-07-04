Woman and Newborn Die, Family Accuses Palakkad Hospital of Medical Negligence

A private hospital in Kerala's Palakkad witnessed huge protests on Monday, 4 July, after a woman and her newborn allegedly died due to medical negligence.

The woman, Aishwarya – who was a native of Thattamangalam – died on 4 July, a day after the death of her newborn child.

Her relatives allege that negligence on the hospital's part caused the death of Aishwarya and her infant, and also stated that none of the complications were communicated to them until her death.