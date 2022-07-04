Woman and Newborn Die, Family Accuses Palakkad Hospital of Medical Negligence

The woman, Aishwarya, who was a native of Thattamangalam, died on 4 July, a day after the death of her newborn child.
A private hospital in Kerala's Palakkad witnessed huge protests on Monday, 4 July, after a woman and her newborn allegedly died due to medical negligence.
Her relatives allege that negligence on the hospital's part caused the death of Aishwarya and her infant, and also stated that none of the complications were communicated to them until her death.
As per reports, Aishwarya was admitted to the Thangam Hospital five days ago, on 29 June, with labour pains, where doctors found that she was having a complicated pregnancy.
Aishwarya's husband Ranjith told the media that she needed an emergency C-section surgery, however, both the doctors who regularly treated her were reportedly on leave that day. He alleged that the doctors did not perform the surgery despite the family's pleas, and that senior doctors delayed seeing Aishwarya until it was too late.
One of her relatives said that they were informed of the baby boy's birth, but that he did not cry immediately. While doctors had initially said that the issue could be sorted out, hours later, the family was told that the baby had died.
Aishwarya's sister told the media that the family was told that the child passed away due to umbilical cord strangulation. Further, the doctors said that unidentified bleeding was detected in Aishwarya's body, which was causing complications, and said that an operation was needed to ascertain its cause.
Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is underway. The infant's body has been exhumed for autopsy.
