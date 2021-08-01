Kerala Man Murders Medical Student After Stalking Her, Kills Self

A 24-year-old medical student in Kerala's Ernakulam district was gunned down on Friday, 30 July, by her former partner who allegedly stalked her for nearly a month, following which he took his own life, reported The News Minute.

The victim, Manasa Madhavan, was pursuing a degree in medicine at the Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences in Kothamangalam. She ended ties with Rakhil Raghuthaman, the accused, two months back.

According to The News Minute, Raghuthaman killed the medical student and then himself with a factory-made pistol, which police believe he obtained for nearly Rs 4 lakh.