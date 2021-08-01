Kerala Man Murders Medical Student After Stalking Her, Kills Self

Image used for representational purpose.
A 24-year-old medical student in Kerala's Ernakulam district was gunned down on Friday, 30 July, by her former partner who allegedly stalked her for nearly a month, following which he took his own life, reported The News Minute.
The victim, Manasa Madhavan, was pursuing a degree in medicine at the Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences in Kothamangalam. She ended ties with Rakhil Raghuthaman, the accused, two months back.
According to The News Minute, Raghuthaman killed the medical student and then himself with a factory-made pistol, which police believe he obtained for nearly Rs 4 lakh.
Raghuthaman told the lodge owner that he was a "plywood merchant" to rent the house. It was from this space that he would watch Madhavan to and back from her college, for over a month.
Madhavan may have seen Raghuthaman in Kothamangalam the day he moved to the town, the report said, following which she returned to her parents in Kannur. She also informed them that she was being stalked by her former partner.
Upon approaching the nearest police station, Madhavan's father was asked to reach out to the Kannur Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadanandan.
Although Raghuthaman promised that he would stop following Madhavan, he went back to Kothamangalam and tracked her movements, before shooting her dead on 30 July.
