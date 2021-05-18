KK Shailaja May Call It ‘Party Policy’ but Is Patriarchy at Play?

KK Shailaja won the 2021 Kerala elections with the highest margin of victory in the history of Assembly polls in the state – a whopping 61,035 votes. She won 10,000 votes more than even the sitting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan — making her arguably the most popular leader in the elections.
It is not every day that a woman health minister is voted back to power, with a historic mandate nonetheless, that too in the middle of a raging wave of coronavirus pandemic.
But not by her party. Was 'teacher', as she is often called, 'taught' a lesson when the LDF-led by Vijayan dropped her from the next Cabinet? Does it hint not only at reeking sexism but also insecurity over her competency?
She will, however, function as the party whip in the new Assembly.
That none of the former ministers were included in the new Cabinet is simply an un-defendable excuse for excluding Shailaja, since Vijayan has made himself an exception to the rule. Not only is he returning as the Chief Minister but is also likely to hold the reins of the Home Ministry.
While people have credited LDF's historic return to power to many factors, it is undeniable that the former Health Minister's handling of the two major public health crises played a crucial role — making one question the petty intent behind the decision. The outrage over her exclusion from the Cabinet, even by those who are traditionally Left supporters, only adds to the fact that the mandate was not just for Vijayan's leadership but also her work at the grassroots level.
"It is a policy decision of our party. So according to that decision, I also decided to quit. Everyone...when they get a new responsibility they are freshers and newcomers. We have to give others a chance too. Here are so many workers in our party, if they get the opportunity, they will also work hard," she told NDTV on 18 May, after her exclusion was announced.
Chemistry teacher-turned-politician made her Assembly debut 25 years ago, the last five years has put her on the national map — after she led the fight against Nipah virus outbreak in the state in 2018 and 2019.
The 64-year-old has often credited her experience as a school teacher and Left activism, in realising the need for scientific temper and reasoning in fighting public health crises.
Not only did she receive international acclaim for her leadership during the first wave of the pandemic, Kerala also set an example for putting into place a model 'test, track, trace' process.
“What I want to highlight is that we faced many challenges during our tenure. We had a devastating hurricane, floods, the Nipah virus, and COVID-19 pandemic, but we rose to the occasion each time. The people saw this and were happy with the model of governance in Kerala and hence, we have been voted to power again for the work we have done,” she told NDTV, after her massive victory on 2 May.
That this happens the same week KR Gouri Amma, one of Left's tallest leaders in the state, passed away, is ironic. That a woman leader is shunted out of a cabinet with a weak excuse of Cabinet overhaul resembles history repeating itself.
In 1987, Gouri Amma was projected to be the next CM, with elections being fought in her name. The rallies reverberated with 'Keram thingum Kerala naadu, KR Gouri bharikkatte' (Let KR Gouri rule Kerala — the land of coconut trees).
Twenty seven years after her expulsion, she is no more. Neither did she get a response on why she was expelled.
And Kerala is yet to get its first woman chief minister.
The state which prides itself in high literacy, long life expectancy, and political awareness fails miserably when it comes to representation of women in state Assembly and Parliament.
In an ideal world, the mandate of the people would have been respected, the resounding victory rewarded. In an ideal world, KK Shailaja would have been encouraged to head the state next. In an ideal world, she too would have been an exception to the rule – just like Vijayan.
Published: 18 May 2021,08:45 PM IST