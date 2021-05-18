KK Shailaja May Call It ‘Party Policy’ but Is Patriarchy at Play?

KK Shailaja won the 2021 Kerala elections with the highest margin of victory in the history of Assembly polls in the state – a whopping 61,035 votes. She won 10,000 votes more than even the sitting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan — making her arguably the most popular leader in the elections.

It is not every day that a woman health minister is voted back to power, with a historic mandate nonetheless, that too in the middle of a raging wave of coronavirus pandemic.