Kerala HC Removes 'Provocative Dress' Remark From Civic Chandran's Bail Order

The Kerala High Court on Thursday, 13 October, expunged the controversial remarks made by a sessions judge while granting bail to writer and activist Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case, stating that a woman's clothing does not "absolve an accused from the charge of outraging (her) modesty," reported LiveLaw.

The high court, however, upheld the anticipatory bail granted to Chandran by the Kozhikode sessions court on 12 August, dismissing two petitions challenging the same. "In these circumstances, I am of the view that even though the reason shown by the Court below for granting anticipatory bail cannot be justified, the bail order cannot be set aside."