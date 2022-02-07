Kerala HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Dileep After New FIR Filed Against Him

Actor Dileep.
The Kerala High Court on Monday, 7 February, granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Dileep in the case over the alleged criminal conspiracy to kill police officers investigating the 2017 actor sexual assault and abduction case, reported Bar & Bench.
The Malayalam actor is alleged to have conspired to do away with the investigating officers in the actor abduction case.
The order was passed by Justice Gopinath P.
The pre-arrest bail plea had been filed after the Kerala Police Crime Branch filed a new FIR against Dileep and five others in the case.
