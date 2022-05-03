Kerala Film Body on the Rocks: Three Actors Resign from AMMA ICC Over Vijay Babu

A day after actor Maala Parvathy resigned from the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), two more prominent women actors resigned from AMMA's ICC on Tuesday, 3 May. Actor Kukku Parameshwaran and actor Shwetha Menon tendered their resignations on Tuesday.

Shwetha Menon was the chairperson of the ICC.

The resignations have come as AMMA "failed to take punitive action" against actor and producer Vijay Babu who is accused of rape, Maala Parvathy told The Quint. Babu also publicly named the woman actor who had lodged the complaint against him. The case is now under investigation and the Kerala Police has issued a lookout notice against Babu.