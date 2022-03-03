Kerala Drama School Rape Case: Students Call Out Rampant Misogyny in Institute

Student's protest at the campus.
(Photo: The News Minute)
A rape complaint against Sunilkumar, the dean of the prestigious School of Drama in Kerala’s Thrissur has brought to light a larger culture of misogyny and hostile environment to women on the campus.
The dean was arrested on Tuesday, 1 March, a day after he was suspended from the institute. Meanwhile, students of School of Drama have been protesting since 24 February, not only demanding that Sunilkumar be removed from his post but also an overhaul of the institute to do away with the toxic, misogynistic environment.
The issue came to light after the 22-year-old student complainant attempted suicide and was hospitalised. The complainant was staying with Sunilkumar and his partner at their home due to unavailability of hostel facilities. Sunilkumar allegedly started making sexual advances towards her when his partner was not around.
The rape complaint against Sunilkumar has also prompted many to open up about their own experiences involving the suspended dean.
For instance, Subin KK, a post-graduate student of the college, alleged that Sunilkumar has been “a habitual predator”. “But this (the alleged rape) was an extreme step. There were students who were subjected to harassment by him, but they were scared to complain. However, this woman dared to speak up. Some of my seniors and super seniors were subjected to harassment too,” Subin said.
Yama Gilgamesh Rangath, a Malayalam actor, wrote in a Facebook post on 28 February that the revelations coming from the School of Drama are not surprising.
She also mentioned Sunil in the post.
“What provoked me about Sunil is that he talked about his friend (a woman) in a really bad language. Such a person can never be a friend. I said publicly that I would slap him if I ever saw him again around me. I can say one thing after looking at the current controversy, the developments will lead to moral policing of women in the campus. But I am happy that the male students are with the female students [now], something which we were not able to dream of when I was a student,” Yama said in the post.
She recounted that during her time in college, she faced stalking and sexual harassment too. “Senior students used to call me slurs. Students of the boys’ hostel used to boo at me, and verbally harass me whenever I would pass by. It was a big problem for them that I didn't take them seriously,” the post read.
Subin also said that moral policing of female students is prevalent in the institute.
“There was a meeting on 24 February in the college solely for moral policing women. In that meeting, women students were called in alphabetical order and questioned about their behavior in the campus,” he alleges.
The meeting was called by hostel warden Najmul Shaji and Head of Department of Drama, Vinod V Narayanan. Subin says that it was convened after women in the second year questioned not being allowed to participate in acting exercises for a monologue series that is part of the curriculum after 9.30 pm while the men had the permission to rehearse at any time.
“At the same meeting however, when the survivor asked why the authorities didn’t care about the harassment she had faced and were silent, there was no response,” adds Subin, who is also part of the Action Council, which is leading the protest against Sunilkumar.
Yama’s post said that she was in solidarity with the students who are protesting. "I don't have any emotional connection to that place where I was a student for five years. I still remember the teachers of the National School of Drama (of which Yama is also an alumna) with huge respect and love. I don't have that connection to any of my teachers at the School of Drama. The degradation was not just from gender discrimination. Teachers would also divide students, made them fight each other," Yama's post read.
This ‘moral policing’ meeting seemingly kicked off a discussion about other allegations of sexual misconduct by Sunilkumar on the campus and the callous attitude of the authorities towards complaints of abuse.
In November 2021, the survivor had complained that a guest faculty named Raja Variar had hit her on her hand during class, however, the issue had not been taken seriously.
When TNM reached out to Raja Variar, he said that he was “just conducting a class on five senses” and rapped the survivor on her wrists to “make a demonstration”. On 28 February, he also said he was not aware of the complaint against him.
“After the meeting on 24 February, the complainant saw that other students supported her. She was scared before this,” Subin added.
It was a day after the meeting that the survivor decided to file a second complaint with the police, revealing the alleged rape by Sunilkumar. The FIR for the same was registered on 27 February.
In an earlier complaint, the FIR of which was registered on 25 February, the survivor had accused Sunilkumar and Raja Variar of harassment. According to her friends, the survivor was afraid of revealing the rape out of Sunilkumar’s fear.
Sunilkumar has now been remanded to judicial custody.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)