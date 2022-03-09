Kerala Directors' Union Cancels Membership of Rape-Accused Director Liju Krishna

Days after Malayalam director Liju Krishna was arrested in a rape case, the Kerala Film Directors’ Union (Fefka) cancelled his membership.
(Photo: Instagram/Liju_Krishna/Altered by The Quint)
The cancellation of his membership comes two days after his arrest in the rape case. In 2017, in a similar instance, actor Dileep's membership was cancelled by multiple unions within the film industry after they initially supported him. While Dileep was suspended from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), he was later elected AMMA president in 2021.
Liju was arrested in a rape case on Sunday, 6 March by the Kakkanad Infopark station in Ernakulam after a complaint was filed by a young woman. The woman alleged that she had assisted him in writing dialogues for Padavettu, his upcoming debut feature film. Liju had signed up to be a member of the union for his upcoming movie, which he has also scripted. Manju Warrier, Aditi Balan, and Nivin Pauly are part of the movie, which is produced by actor Sunny Wayne.
"I have sought counselling to come out of the mental trauma. But he has conquered me in such a way that I can't come out of it. My weight reduced from 60 to 32 kg. I have lost my health in such a way that I can't even sit properly or walk. I am living with the help of my friends now," the woman’s post read.
The complainant added that the assault continued for two years but there was no internal committee that she could approach to file a complaint. "My attempts to communicate this with others working on the movie did not work. He told everyone that it was consensual," the post added.
