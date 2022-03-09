Kerala Directors' Union Cancels Membership of Rape-Accused Director Liju Krishna

"I have sought counselling to come out of the mental trauma. But he has conquered me in such a way that I can't come out of it. My weight reduced from 60 to 32 kg. I have lost my health in such a way that I can't even sit properly or walk. I am living with the help of my friends now," the woman’s post read.

The complainant added that the assault continued for two years but there was no internal committee that she could approach to file a complaint. "My attempts to communicate this with others working on the movie did not work. He told everyone that it was consensual," the post added.