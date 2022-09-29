Kerala Actresses Groped in Mall: What Happened Exposes a Culture of Hypocrisy

A couple of days ago, two Malayalam actresses recounted – on their Instagram stories – the harrowing experience of being groped during a crowded promotional event at a mall in Kozhikode, Kerala. Videos of the incident showed one of the actresses retaliating, smacking the man who sexually harassed her.

While social media was quick to call out the harasser and the organisers of the event, who failed to handle the crowd gathered at the mall, some of the comments, unsurprisingly, were downright insensitive:

‘Women can do anything now! Why are there cases only against men?’

‘If you dress like this, then things like this will happen.’

‘Why did you put yourself in a situation like that?’

These are comments that women have been subjected to time and again by partners, family, friends, neighbours, teachers, and random people on the internet. Of course, if you’re a woman celebrity, everyone has a say in your life.