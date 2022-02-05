Survivor in Case Involving Actor Dileep Writes to PM, SC Over Leakage of Visuals

Concerned about the fresh revelations that allege that the visuals of her attack had been leaked from the court, the survivor in the 2017 actor sexual assault and abduction case on Friday, 4 February, wrote a letter to the president, the Supreme Court of India, the prime minister, the Kerala High Court and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking an investigation into the matter.

Calling the alleged leak a "blatant violation of her privacy," she questioned how the visuals that were handed over to the court in a sealed cover could be accessed by someone, reported The News Minute.