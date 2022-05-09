Dileep's Wife Kavya Madhavan Questioned by Crime Branch in Actor Assault Case

These phones were retrieved during a raid on 13 January 2022 by Crime Branch officials at the houses of Dileep and his brother Anoop. Several phones belonging to Dileep, Anoop, Suraj, and another relative, Appu, were seized.

The police had earlier told the Kerala High Court that further investigation is necessary in the case, and that the interrogation of several people, including Kavya Madhavan, can be done “effectively only after the complete verification of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL reports)” of the digital data from the phones seized from the accused.

Earlier, the probe team had tried to question Kavya “on crucial information received from the digital evidence” but they were told that she was in Chennai and would be available only next week.