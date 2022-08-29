'Keep Dancing': Hillary Clinton Posts Photo In Solidarity With Finnish PM Marin

Former US presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Sunday, 28 August, came out in support of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who recently faced flak in her country after a video of her dancing at a party went viral and drew global attention.

Taking to Twitter, Clinton posted a photo of herself dancing in a crowded club during a trip to Columbia in 2012 while she was the secretary of state, saying, "Keep dancing, Sanna Marin."

The Finnish Prime Minister quickly replied, saying, "Thank you Hillary Clinton."