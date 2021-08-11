Meet Kathy Hochul – New York's First Female Governor

Making history, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will become the first-ever female head of the state of New York.

However, this comes after tainted former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned from the office on Tuesday, 10 August, following a government-led probe that corroborated sexual-harassment accusations laid down by 11 women.

Hochul, 62, will serve as Governor till Cuomo's current four-year term ends in December 2022.