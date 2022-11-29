Remembering Reshma: The Voice of Transgender People in Kashmir

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

“They wanted to go on Haj but got caught up with life,” reminisced Dr Aijaz Ahmed about his conversations with Reshma, one of Kashmir’s most influential transgender persons. On 6 November, the wedding singer passed away in Srinagar after battling stomach cancer. They were in their seventies.

Reshma was an integral part of the LGBTQIA community in Kashmir, and was always at the forefront of movements championing the rights of their community, Dr Ahmed, author of Hijras of Kashmir, said.

Their death plunged the Valley into grief, and the transgender community into despair. The Quint spoke to their close friends and their followers.