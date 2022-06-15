'Patriarchy Comes Back Like Cancer...': Karuna Nundy at TIME 100 Event

Senior advocate Karuna Nundy, speaking at the TIME 100 Gala earlier in June, warned that the laws are designed to restrict the rights of women and that patriarchy comes back like 'cancer and metastasising in court judgments.'
In a video tweeted by the Time magazine's Twitter account, Nundy says:
She added that there's so much an "unbounded spirit can do, given a chance."
Nundy spoke about how she helped a survivor of marital rape through "tunnels of legal procedure," and how the person is now a flourishing writer in Bollywood.
Nundy is one of the lawyers in India who is fighting to remove the exception over the criminalisation of marital rape.
Writing Nundy’s profile on Time, Menmaka Guruswamy, senior advocate at the Supreme Court, said, “Often the legal world is seen as an insular realm of stiff shirts and dry arguments. Karuna Nundy, however, is not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably – and bravely – uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change.”
She added, “Karuna also takes great pains to explain legal issues in a way that engages the media and public. She can discuss the law simply and deftly. By doing so she creates an accessible discourse about rights in a time when those rights are at risk.”
