Kanjhawala Case: Another Woman Was Present With Victim, Says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, 3 January, said that the 20-year-old victim in the Kanjhawala road accident case, was not alone and another woman was present with her at the time of the incident.
(Screenshot: Accessed by The Quint)
The big point: The other woman, who has not been identified by the Delhi Police, reportedly fled the spot, after she sustained injuries. The police added that her statement regarding the incident has been recorded.
What they said: "When we traced the route of the deceased, it was found that she wasn’t alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of the accident. She suffered injuries and fled from the spot but the deceased’s legs got stuck in the car, after which she was dragged," Delhi Police told news agency ANI.
The story so far: The woman, Anjali Singh, was killed in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area in the early hours of Sunday, 1 January, after she was mowed down by a car. All five occupants of the car – Mittal, Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), and Mithun (27) – have since been arrested and sent to three days of police remand.
An FIR has been filed under Sections 279 (Driving or riding on a public way so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 304A (Causing death by negligence), and 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed enquiry into the matter by IPS Officer Shalini Singh, posted as the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).
