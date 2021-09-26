Kamla Bhasin: An Author, a Feminist Icon Extraordinaire

Kamlaji authored rhymes and storybooks for children and wrote them in a way so that no gender felt oppressed by anyone. She once told me how she felt demonised by the way society approached motherhood. She spoke about how she could never associate herself with the strict ‘principles of motherhood’.

"Ab main ek kaam-kaji maa thi. I wasn’t the ‘traditional’ mother that society expected me to be. I was a working mom, a mom who often travelled around the world for work. My ways were different from what society had laid for me. That troubled me, so I decided to write a book called Ulti Sulti Amma."

The book broke down regimented notions of what motherhood should look like. The protagonist of the book was Meetu’s mother Amma, who wore pyjamas on her head and made breakfast for dinner, but her love for her daughter remained unconditional and pure’, she once told me.