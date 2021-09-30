How Kamla Bhasin's Work Inspired Me To Break Barriers: A Filmmaker Writes

Even before I could read, my favourite book was Kamla Bhasin’s Ulti Sulti Meeto.

It was about a girl who was naughty and playful. The illustrations in that book were so beautiful that I did not need words to understand it. The book eventually helped me accept my quirks from a very young age.

Meeto – the protagonist – would do things that were considered to be done by boys; she would play ‘boy games’, and just go around engaging in different activities – carefree and gender neutral.

It was much later when I realised Meeto was Kamla's daughter. Today, I understand how revolutionary that idea was for its time.