Ahead Of Swearing-In, Kamala Harris Pays Tribute to Mother, Women

In 1998, after graduating from Brown University and getting her law degree from the University of California, Harris joined the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, where she was made in-charge of the Career Criminal Unit.

In 2003, she was selected as the district attorney of the city and county of San Francisco.

With this election victory in 2020, Harris becomes the nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president, as well as the first woman to hold that office.