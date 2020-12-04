Kamala Harris Names All-Women Team for Top Three Posts in Office

For the first time in the history of United States of America, the top three positions in the office of the vice president will be held by women – and all serving under Kamala Harris, the first woman to hold the office.

“Together with the rest of my team, today’s appointees will work to get this virus under control, open our economy responsibly and make sure it lifts up all Americans, and restore and advance our country’s leadership around the world," the VP-elect said in a statement.

Tina Flournoy, an aide to former US President Bill Clinton, will be her chief of staff, while Sri Lankan-origin Rohini Kosoglu, a senior advisor on the Biden-Harris transition team, will serve as the Vice President-elect's domestic policy advisor. Nancy McEldowney, a diplomatic veteran, will be her national security advisor, according to the statement.