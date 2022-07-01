Kamala Harris Invites Legendary Drag Queen Shangela to Speak at Pride Event

During the evening of Tuesday, 28 June, US Vice President Kamala Harris hosted an LGBTQ+ Pride Event at her residence, Number One Observatory Circle and invited drag queen Shangela, to speak and show solidarity with drag artists following the widespread right-wing moral panic over drag, framing as a form of “grooming” young children, that has swept the US over the course of this year.

Shangela is well-known for her participation in the RuPaul’s Drag Race Franchise and for hosting 'We’re Here', a reality TV show, on HBO Max.

Over Pride month, Harris has explicitly shown solidarity with the queer community in many ways.

While speaking at a Capitol Pride celebration on 12 June, the 6th anniversary of the tragic Pulse nightclub shooting that resulted in the death of 49 queer people, she said, according to People Magazine, "no one should fear going to a nightclub for fear that a terrorist might try to take them down. No one should fear loving who they love. Our children in Texas and Florida should not fear who they are."