Justice For Sabiya: 'Multiple Men Committed Brutal Crime,' Father Speaks Out

It was in the village (which the family does not want to name), when they were preparing her body for the burial that they noticed that she had bruises all over her body, including hands and neck, and her chest stabbed.

"We reached our village around 10 pm on 27 August. And on 28 August, when we were preparing her for burial when we opened the wrapping around her body we noticed that her chest was stabbed. There was no space where it was not stabbed. On 29 August, I called the police and told them to give me the FIR and post-mortem reports. They told me to go home and said that they will call me," father told The Quint.