Justice For Sabiya: 'Multiple Men Committed Brutal Crime,' Father Speaks Out

A 21-year-old Civil Defence Employee Sabiya Saifi was allegedly abducted, raped, and brutally murdered in Haryana's Faridabad on 26 August.
(Photo: Altered by Erum Gour/TheQuint)
Camera: Athar Rather
Senior Editor: Shelly Walia
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bharadwaj
(TRIGGER WARNING: Descriptions of sexual assault and physical violence. Viewer discretion advised.)
An eerie silence clung on to the air at Sabiya Saifi's (name changed) house in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. The family was sitting inside their flat, with the doors firmly shut – away from the neighbors, activists and other stakeholders who were sitting in protest, right outside their home.
The 21-year-old Civil Defence employee was allegedly abducted, raped and brutally murdered in Haryana's Faridabad on 26 August. While one person, who confessed to the alleged murder, was arrested by the police, family says there's more to it than what meets the eye.
"My daughter left the house at 11 am on 26 August. She used to return at 7 pm every day. But that day she did not come home. I went searching for her. At 11 pm, I went to the DM office (in Lajpat Nagar) where she used to work," Sabiya's father told The Quint.
Her parents assert that they spent all night going from Khan's workplace to her friends' houses in search of her. But the morning after, they were summoned to Surajkund police station. It was here, they learnt, that their daughter was allegedly murdered.
The man, identified as Mohammed Nizamuddin, surrendered before the Kalindi Kunj police station in Delhi, alleging that he murdered Sabiya. He also claimed that Sabiya and him married at a Saket court earlier this year – a claim that the family refutes.
It was in the village (which the family does not want to name), when they were preparing her body for the burial that they noticed that she had bruises all over her body, including hands and neck, and her chest stabbed.
"We reached our village around 10 pm on 27 August. And on 28 August, when we were preparing her for burial when we opened the wrapping around her body we noticed that her chest was stabbed. There was no space where it was not stabbed. On 29 August, I called the police and told them to give me the FIR and post-mortem reports. They told me to go home and said that they will call me," father told The Quint.
The Haryana Police claim that Nizamuddin told them that Sabiya and him got married in a Saket court earlier this year. However, the family say that they "do not believe it," and are seeking a marriage certificate to confirm it.
On 7 September, the case was transferred to Crime Branch, DLF for further investigation.
Sabiya's father, however, sought that the case be transferred to the Delhi Police.
(Note: The family has given their consent to be identified on video. The Quint, however, has changed the victim's name.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 09 Sep 2021,04:28 PM IST