June Pride Month 2022: Quotes, Photos, WhatsApp Status, Messages, and Slogans

Pride Month is celebrated every year in the month of June. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month of June is observed to pay homage to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.

The Gay Pride month 2022 has begun on Wednesday, 1st June. Also, in the month of June, Pride Day is celebrated on 28 as a sub holiday. Pride Day is observed to commemorate the history of the first pride march which was organized in New York City in 1970.

