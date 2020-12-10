17 Accused in Gang Rape of 35-Yr-Old Woman in Jharkhand

At least 17 men have been booked and one held for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman after holding her husband hostage in Jharkhand's Dumka.

The woman was returning from the weekly market in their town at night with her husband when the incident happened, police said on Wednesday, 10 December.

“As per the statement of the woman, she was retuning with her husband from village market on Tuesday night when 17 people intercepted her and took her husband hostage before committing the crime,” Santhal region deputy inspector general Sudarshan Mandal told Hindustan Times.