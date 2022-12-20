'Hate Meghan on Cellular Level': Jeremy Clarkson's Vile Tirade Rightly Slammed

British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson's misogynistic comments against the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, have sparked widespread outrage online, with many calling it 'grotesque', 'violent', and 'racist.'

In his column for British tabloid newspaper The Sun, published on Friday, 16 December, the Top Gear fame went on a tirade against Markle, announcing with impunity that he hated her "on a cellular level."

But he did not stop at that. Stooping lower, he made a reference to an infamous Game of Thrones scene and wrote: