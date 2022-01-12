'Voting & Wedding Not Same': Jaya Jaitly on Women's Marriage Age Criticism

"Law alone is not of any use. And as sensitive people, we realise that about any law in India," said Jaya Jaitly, who headed the 10-member task force that recommended raising the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21.

In an interview with The Quint, the former Samata Party president takes on criticism against the recommendation and answers whether it will really put an end to child marriage – the often-cited reason behind raising the age of marriage for women.