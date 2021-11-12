'A Bedtime Fail': NZ PM Is Every Working Mother as Daughter Interrupts Work Call

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.
New Zealand Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern was on a Facebook Live – telling her country about the latest COVID-19 restrictions – when her three-year-old daughter interrupted her with a "Mummy."
In a all-too familiar scene in most households, Ardern's daughter Neve wanted her mom to put her to bed.
"You're meant to be in bed, darling," the Kiwi leader says, adding that she will come see her soon.
"It's bedtime, darling, pop back to bed. I'll come and see you in a second. I'll come and see you in a minute. Okay, –sorry, everybody," the 41-year-old continued with her address.
But then Neve's baby voice returned to ask her mother: "What's taking so long?"
The New Zealand PM then gave into her daughter's request.
Ardern became the second PM in the world to give birth while in office. Neve also made headlines when her mother took her onto the floor of the UN Assembly in New York.