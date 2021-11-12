'A Bedtime Fail': NZ PM Is Every Working Mother as Daughter Interrupts Work Call

New Zealand Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern was on a Facebook Live – telling her country about the latest COVID-19 restrictions – when her three-year-old daughter interrupted her with a "Mummy."

In a all-too familiar scene in most households, Ardern's daughter Neve wanted her mom to put her to bed.

"You're meant to be in bed, darling," the Kiwi leader says, adding that she will come see her soon.