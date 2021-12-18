Child Marriage: Laws Can Only Penalise, Not Bring Social Change

The Union Cabinet passed the proposal to increase the age of marriage to 21 based on recommendations made by the task force headed by Jaya Jaitly. The belated recognition of a gender-neutral age of marriage and the stress on empowerment of women are welcome.

However, will raising the age of marriage lead to women being empowered, increase their agency, and enable them to control their own fertility?

I would like to begin with my own experience and the journey I have made. Since I am the second generation of girls to have escaped child marriage (both my grandmothers, paternal and maternal, were child brides and teenage mothers) and have grown up with stories of child widows in my own family, child marriage was a social evil that I grew up understanding.