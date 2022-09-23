Iranian Prez Raisi Cancels Interview as CNN's Amanpour Refuses To Wear Headscarf

In a series of tweets, CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour claimed that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi did not turn up for a scheduled interview and his aide insisted that Amanpour wear a headscarf if she wanted to interview Raisi.

Amid the massive protests over the death of a young woman named Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly detained and tortured in custody by Iran's morality police for not wearing a headscarf, Amanpour was set to interview Raisi in New York on Thursday.

It was his first interview on US soil as he was visiting New York for the United Nations General Assembly session.

"After weeks of planning and eight hours of setting up translation equipment, lights and cameras, we were ready. But no sign of President Raisi," she tweeted.