Iranian Women Burning Their Hijabs Are Striking at The Islamic Republic’s Brand

More importantly, it’s the way the regime maintains its image and brand , within Iran, in the region, as well as to the outside world.

This means, that not only is the compulsory hijab a tool for oppression, but it is an emblem to represent the Islamic Republic. To burn it is to reject the regime in its entirety.

The women of Iran are using the very symbols of the regime, to reject its legitimacy as they call for change.