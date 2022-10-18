Iranian Athlete Elnaz Rekabi 'Missing' After Competing in Seoul Without Hijab

Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has reportedly gone missing after she defied the Islamic Republic's rules in the Asian Climbing Competitions finals held in South Korea, where she performed without a hijab.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Kyle Hill)
Local media in Iran reported on Tuesday, 18 October, that Rekabi will be directly sent to the Evin prison upon reaching the Tehran airport. As per IranWire, she had been taken to the Iranian embassy in Seoul to ensure that she could be flown home earlier with minimal scrutiny.
According to BBC Persian, Rekabi's friends have been unable to contact her since Sunday night. A source indicated to the BBC that Rekabi's passport and mobile phone were taken from her.
The Iran embassy in Seoul, however, has denied the "fake, false news" regarding Rekabi, and has maintained that she departed from Seoul on Tuesday morning along with other members of her team.
Elnaz Rekabi, 33, is hailed as the first woman from Iran to win a medal at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Championships in 2021, where she won bronze.
She is the second athlete from Iran to shun the mandatory hijab rule imposed by the nation's regime since the Iranian Revolution in 1979.
Before Rekabi, boxer Sadaf Khadem had competed without a headscarf in an international match in France in 2019. Khadem remains in France following her subsequent exile from Iran and the issuance of an arrest warrant against her.
In an interview with Euronews in 2016, Elnaz Rekabi had spoken about the difficulty of practising her sport while donning a hijab.
"At the beginning, it was a little bizarre for the other athletes, who were curious about a girl wearing a scarf on her head and an outfit that covered the arms and legs whilst competing inside in such a hot temperature," she had shared.
Rekabi's daring act of assertion in Seoul against the Iranian administration's laws for women comes amid large-scale protests in the country in recent weeks.
At least 215 people have died in the demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as per Iran Human Rights. Amini is believed to have died in custody on 16 September after she was tortured by the morality police for breaching the dress code.