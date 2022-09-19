Iranian Women Hit the Streets After 22-Year-Old Dies Over Strict Hijab Laws

As per Iranian human rights organisation Hrana, Amini's family were told by the police that their daughter would be released after a "re-education session."

Later, they were informed that she had been taken to the hospital, and was transferred to an intensive care unit, where she was declared brain dead.

On the other hand, the police said that the 22-year-old died after suffering a heart attack on 16 September – two days after she was allegedly arrested. However, Amini's family countered their claims, saying that their daughter did not have any health problems.

Pictures purportedly showing Amini lying in a hospital bed in a coma with bandages on her head and breathing tubes have also been doing the rounds on social media.