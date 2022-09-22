'We Stand With Brave Women of Iran': US President Biden Amid Hijab Law Protests

Protests erupted across Iran on 19 September over the death of Amini, who was allegedly arrested and beaten up by the police for not following the hijab laws in the country.

Amini was travelling from Iran's western province of Kurdistan – where she hails from – to Tehran to visit relatives on 14 September. During her travel, she was reportedly nabbed by the "guidance patrol" or morality police for failing to meet the country's strict dress code for women.

Several witnesses said that she was then beaten up in a police van, as per The Guardian.

A video of her being purportedly shoved into a van has also been going viral on social media. However, the country's police have denied all allegations.