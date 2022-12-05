Iran's Morality Police Abolition 'Fake News', Won't Change Much: Citizens Speak

Amidst international media reports celebrating the alleged disbanding of Iran's morality police, Iranian citizens and activists warn that the "fake news" is a mere tool for eyewash and will not make any real difference to the hijab rules on the ground.

Dariush (name changed), a student activist, told The Quint, “We are not even paying attention to this news in Iran, because it’s not true. The regime is scared because we are not stopping the protests. They already killed so many girls for not wearing a hijab over the years, even before the morality police existed. They arrested dozens of students just this week. So, it will not change anything on the ground.”

The news of the alleged dissolution of the morality police comes at a time when protesters in the nation are beginning their three-day strike from 5-7 December.

Elnaz (name changed), another student, said: