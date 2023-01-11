Iran Tightens Hijab Laws, Police Told To 'Firmly Punish' Violators: Report

What has the court said? The report quoted the judiciary as saying: "Courts must sentence the violators, as well as fine them, to additional penalties such as exile, bans on practising certain professions, and closing workplaces."

Why is this important? Earlier in December, Iran's attorney general said that the mandatory hijab was being reviewed by the parliament and judiciary in light of the protests.

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri had said that "both parliament and the judiciary are working" to see if the law needs any changes "and will see the results in a week or two."

The hijab has been mandatory for all women since April 1983.