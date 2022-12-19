Iran Authorities Arrest 'The Salesman' Actress for Instagram Post on Protests

Taraneh Alidoosti, a popular actress in Iran who has starred in the Oscar-winning movie The Salesman (2016), was arrested by the Iranian authorities, the state media said on Saturday, 17 December.

Why was she arrested? Alidoosti was arrested a week after she put up a post on Instagram, expressing solidarity with Mohsen Shekari, the first person who was executed by the regime for crimes allegedly committed during the nationwide protests.

The actress, who has posted on social media about the unrest on several occasions, was charged with "spreading falsehoods."