Thousands of Women Farmers Join Protest, Mark ‘Mahila Kisan Diwas’

All SKM protest sites across the country will witness greater participation by women, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has informed.

The Indian Express quoted 27-year-old Kavita Arya, who is among those helping organise the 8 March programme, as saying:

“There are 10-15 other volunteers, along with me. The entire stage will be managed by women from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday. Women will speak about the farm laws and how they affect us.”

Arya also informed that many women have songs prepared.