International Women's Day 2022: Tips to Make it Special

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March with an attempt to celebrate the cultural, political, and socio-economical achievements of women.

The day spreads a message of gender equality and encourages people to work towards a society with no gender biases. The theme for this year's Women's Day is 'gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'.

Women, it's your day to celebrate your existence and importance in this society. Appreciate the way you are, your achievements and celebrate the immense power you hold within yourselves.

We have listed below a few things you can do to celebrate this day and you are allowed to go all out.