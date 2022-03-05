International Women's Day 2022: Tips to Make it Special

Women's day is celebrated on 8th March every year. Image used for representative purposes.
International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March with an attempt to celebrate the cultural, political, and socio-economical achievements of women.
The day spreads a message of gender equality and encourages people to work towards a society with no gender biases. The theme for this year's Women's Day is 'gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'.
Women, it's your day to celebrate your existence and importance in this society. Appreciate the way you are, your achievements and celebrate the immense power you hold within yourselves.
We have listed below a few things you can do to celebrate this day and you are allowed to go all out.
Women can celebrate International Women's Day by wearing their favourite purple outfit or dress. The colour 'purple' holds an importance in the history of women's day.
In the year 1908, purple signified 'justice and dignity'. The three colours, purple, green, and white were associated with the Women’s Social and Political Union in the United Kingdom. Later, the colour 'purple' became the international symbol for the women all around the world.
Women keep juggling between their work life and family. However progressive the society might be becoming, the women have to struggle a bit extra to keep her work-life balance.
On this women's day, make sure to take some time out for yourself and do what you enjoy. Pampering can be anything like taking a day off from work, going for a spa or a makeover, relaxing at home while sipping on wine. Do whatever makes you feel special and relaxed.
Retail therapy is the best therapy. You can celebrate your special day by shopping your heart out. Be it for yourself, your loved ones or your friends. You can also organise a shopping date with your friends wherein you can turn into their stylist.
You can go to a mall or flea markets to collect the things for your wardrobe. Going a little extra on women's day will be forgiven.
Can anyone imagine their life without friends? No, right? We women cannot imagine our life without our female friends. We need them every now and then for advice, to share our thoughts, to get over a tragic moment or celebrate a happy day.
If you haven't met your girls since a long time or you all haven't got time to chill together, do not wait. Just get on a zoom call and have fun. You can play games, have conversations or update each other about your lives.
Every woman has their share of struggles and stories. It can be a personal story or a story from your family that inspired you. You can also talk about your achievements you are proud of.
You can share such stories with your friends in an intimate setting or on social media to inspire other women around you. Your story might be an inspiration to other women out there.
Who doesn't love a movie date? We all do. Women's day is a great opportunity to watch movies that are based on women's roles, life or are made by female directors or producers.
You can watch the movies alone or plan a movie date with your friends or daughter if you have one.
It is important for women to know about their rights and to keep themselves updated about any changes or new formed policies. There are various women who are not aware of their rights even now.
Being aware of your rights makes you feel empowered and more confident. It can save you from all the unwanted trouble and you will know what you deserve in the long run.
