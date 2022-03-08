International Women’s Day 2022: Theme, Significance and History

International Women's Day 2022 History and Theme.
(Photo: iStock)
International Women's Day 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 8 March 2022.
To celebrate the occasion, several public programmes, rallies, and discussions are organised. Women from different parts of the country take part in these programmes.
This day marks the existence of a gender-equal world that is free from bias, discrimination against women, and stereotypes.
International Women's Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the achievements of women and their existence in society.
According to UNESCO, "International Women's Day is an occasion to celebrate the progress made towards achieving gender equality and women's empowerment but also to critically reflect on those accomplishments and strive for a greater momentum towards gender equality worldwide."
National Women's Day was first organised in New York by the Socialist Party of America on 28 February 1909.
The United Nations started celebrating Women's Day in 1975. In the year 1977, the UN General Assembly finally proclaimed 8 March as International Women's Day.
The UN has been celebrating International Women's Day on this date since 1977. Each year, the United Nations comes up with a new theme to celebrate this day.
The theme for International Women's Day 2022 is "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow".