Kerala HC Refuses To Interfere in Christian Woman's Marriage to Muslim Man

According to The News Minute, on 12 April, the couple registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act (SMA).

This happened just a few weeks after Joisna returned from Saudi Arabia for her engagement with another person. Joisna had later eloped with Shejin and subsequently married him by exchanging garlands and registering their marriage.

The woman's father Joseph, meanwhile, approached the Kerala High Court with Habeas Corpus petition and asked the court to direct the police to bring his daughter to him. He had also sought for an independent probe into her daughter's marriage as "he did not have faith in the Kerala police."

Soon after Joisna eloped, Joseph had also filed a missing person complaint stating that she was forced to marry Shejin. Speaking to the media, Joseph claimed that he suspected it to be a forced marriage as Joisna had not spoken to him or her other family members after marriage.

Joisna, however, has been consistently saying that she is with the DYFI leader on her on will.