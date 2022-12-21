Interfaith Marriage Panel: Maha Learning Wrong Lesson From Shraddha Walkar Case?

“It is wrong to weigh a couple on the scales of caste or religion. Love does not happen by deceit. This is a conspiracy to bring even private matters under the purview of the law,” said Pratima Pardeshi, an Ambedkarite activist from Maharashtra's Pune, about the state government’s decision to set up a ‘Interfaith Marriage-Family Coordination Committee."

The panel has been constituted to gather details about "couples in such marriages, and maternal families of such women if they were estranged" as reported by The Indian Express.

The panel was constituted through a government resolution issued by the Ministry of Woman and Child Development Department on Tuesday, 13 December.

In fact, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Cheating in interfaith marriages has increased in the past few years and some aspects have come to light in the Shraddha Walkar murder case," while the state's Women and Child Development Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prabhat Lodha said: