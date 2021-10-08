'Privileged': Twitter Hits Back After Nooyi Says 'Cringeworthy' to Ask For Raise

Indra Nooyi served as PepsiCo CEO for 12 years.
(Photo: File Image)
"I have never, ever, ever asked for a raise," said Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of beverage giant PepsiCo, in an interview with The New York Times.
On being questioned if there was anything related with gender to her decision, she replied, "I find it very cringeworthy. I cannot imagine working for somebody and saying my pay is not enough."
The interview stated that Nooyi's compensation in the year 2017 - her last full year as the CEO of PepsiCo - was a little more than $31 million.
Gender pay-gap is not anecdotal, it has long translated itself into hard-figures. A 2019 Oxfam report 'Mind the Gap-State of Employment in India' noted that women on an average are paid 34 percent less than similarly qualified male workers for performing the same tasks.
An enraged Twitter made note of the pay gap – with women pointing that most of them got paid less than men.
As an influential business leader, Nooyi's statement, people on Twitter said, significantly impacts those women, people of colour, who are already placed at a disadvantageous position.
People added that in order to aggravate gender-pay disparity, one needs to demand a raise, and asked for responsibility and introspection from a corporate leader like of her stature.
Since her term at Pepsi, the packages of CEO have perpetually grown and last year, only 5 out of the country's 100 highest paid executives were women, reported the Economic Times.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)